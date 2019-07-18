Cadillac's XT4 is likely to be the automaker's first performance-oriented crossover. How do we know? Because concept drawings of a V-badged XT4 showed up on the automaker's website last year, and now photos allegedly depicting the actual vehicle have surfaced.

Enthusiast website Cadillac Society on Wednesday posted a pair of photos showing the tailgate of an XT4 sporting Cadillac's V logo. The vehicle also had a “2.7 T” badge, suggesting that it is powered by a 2.7-liter turbocharged engine.

It makes sense as Cadillac's upcoming CT4-V also features a 2.7-liter turbocharged engine, in this case an inline-4 with an estimated output of 320 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The regular XT4 has a 2.0-liter turbo inline-4 that tops out at 237 hp, so 320 hp would be quite the jump.

With so much power, we'd expect any XT4-V to come with all-wheel drive as standard. The vehicle should also benefit from sport-tuned suspension and tougher brakes than what you find in the regular model.

Although the XT4-V is looking likely, don't hold your breath for a more hardcore “plus” model. Those are going to be track-focused cars designed to be driven at the limit, which hardly fits the XT4's persona.