Infiniti plans two electric cars in next five years

Nissan's luxury brand, Infiniti, has plans to release two battery-electric cars within the next five years. The first of the two will arrive in 2021.

Automotive News (subscription required) reported on Sunday that the two new electric vehicles will be the first of a fully electrified lineup coming post-2021. Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa said last month that every new Infiniti from 2021 onward would feature the automaker's forthcoming "e-Power" powertrain or arrive as a pure battery-electric car. The e-Power system employs a gasoline engine to act as a range extender. The engine generates power for an electric motor, which then powers the wheels.

Infiniti expects 50 percent of its sales will come from electrified cars by 2025, which makes its electrification plans all the more important. The luxury marque's electrification plans are also part of the bigger Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's electric strategy.

The alliance's plans call for 12 electric cars among the makes over the next six years. Aside from Infiniti's two electric cars, Nissan will receive another four electric vehicles. The other six electric vehicles will be divided up between Mitsubishi and Renault.

Infiniti has stumbled a few times with an emergence in the electric-car segment. The brand showed two EV concepts in 2012, the Emerge-E sports car and the LE sedan, but neither came to fruition.

On the internal-combustion engine side of things, Infiniti recently launched the QX50 with the brand's variable-compression turbocharged engine, a technology that promises 27 percent greater fuel economy than similarly powered V-6 gasoline engines.