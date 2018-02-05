BMW 3-Series spy shots, Ringbrothers AMC Javelin, Super Bowl car ads: Today's Car News

News
2019 BMW 3-Series spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
BMW's next-generation 3-Series has been spotted. The new car follows a familiar design path, and there's little doubt it will end up the benchmark for the small sedan segment when it lands later this year.
Last year's SEMA showstopper, the 1972 AMC Javelin AMX built by Ringbrothers, recently paid a visit to Jay Leno's Garage. It managed to make the funny man giggle like a school kid. That means it's good. Very good.
In case you missed Super Bowl LII on Sunday, we've got a roundup of all the top car ads from the day. Five of them happen to come from just Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 BMW 3-Series spy shots and video
Ringbrothers' 1972 AMC Javelin AMX visits Jay Leno's Garage
Here are the top car ads from Super Bowl LII
Nissan just invented the self-driving...slipper?
Hyundai self-driving car completes 100-mile trek on its own
2018 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid winter gas mileage review
“Top Gear” hosts narrowly escape Alpine A110 fire
2018 Lexus LX review
2019 Audi S6 Avant spy shots
Blink charging-station network hits up users to buy shares
