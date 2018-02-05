Here are the top car ads from Super Bowl LII

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Super Bowl LII saw the Philadelphia Eagles overthrow the New England Patriots in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, 41 to 33. But it also saw a number of car ads, including a record five from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. We'll remind you that the cost of a 30-second spot during the Big Game ranges into the millions. Here you'll find some of the more memorable ads.

We'll start of this roundup with one of the most popular ads this year: “Jeep Jurassic.” It stars Jeff Goldblum who revives his role as Dr. Ian Malcom from the original “Jurassic Park” movie. We get get a repeat of the famous Tyrannosaurus rex chase, only this time it's in the new 2018 Wrangler.

Jeep had two more ads, including another for the Wrangler. The second, titled “Anti-Manifesto,' shows the capability of the new off-roader. No words needed here. Just watch.

Jeep's third and final ad, “The Road,” introduced the new 2019 Cherokee. It highlights the escapism of the brand by contrasting the off-road capability of the Cherokee with the mundane experience felt by everyone in the rat race.

FCA saved two more of its ads for the new 2019 Ram 1500. Like the Wrangler, the 1500 is a big deal for FCA so it's no surprise the truck also has two spots dedicated to it. The first, “Icelandic Vikings | We Will Rock You,” is a lighthearted play on the often touted rumor that vikings had made it all the way to Minnesota well before Christopher Columbus reached the Americas.

The final ad from FCA is the more serious “Built to Serve,” which features a speech that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered exactly 50 years ago to the day of Super Bowl LII. It's the notion that “everybody can be great because everybody can serve,” which Ram reflected with 26 images of individuals giving service, in some cases with the new 1500.

Toyota's ad, “One Team,” starred the automaker's Tundra and presented a theme of unity. It was lighthearted yet promoted an important message.

Lexus returned to the Super Bowl with an ad for the 2018 LS and plenty of help from the "Black Panther" cast. The spot also featured the new 2018 LC.

Let us know in the comments below if you had a favorite ad from Super Bowl LII.