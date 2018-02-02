Porsche 911 Turbo spied, Infiniti QX50 reviewed, BMW M2 GC rumored: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Infiniti QX50, first drive Enlarge Photo

A prototype for Porsche's next-generation 911 Turbo has been spotted testing. Interestingly, it looks like the car is wearing the front fascia of the all-conquering 991-series 911 GT2 RS.

Infiniti has finally redesigned its QX50. The latest model looks the part, and now it also has the technology and refinement to match its peers. Find out what it's like in our first drive review.

BMW is working on a compact sedan with a coupe-like roof and we learned that an M2 version might be in the works. Such a car would make a worthy rival to Audi's new RS 3 as well as the Mercedes-AMG CLA45.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo spy shots

2019 Infiniti QX50 first drive review: variable compression, constantly good

Rear-wheel-drive BMW M2 Gran Coupe in the works?

Mazda's future gas engines could be cleaner than electric motors

Lister Lightning will be a 600-plus-horsepower F-Pace

Harley Davidson to offer electric motorcycle within 18 months, says CEO

2020 Kia Soul spy shots

2018 Hyundai Kona crossover to start at $20,450

FIA backs Tesla Model S-based electric GT race series

Trump to slash clean-energy funding 72 percent, lauds "beautiful clean coal"