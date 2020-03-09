BMW is working on a redesign for its 2-Series coupe—the current one dates back to 2014—and the plan is to stick with rear-wheel drive. This means that our favorite 2-Series variant, the M2, won't lose its hardcore edge.

Autocar reported on Monday that the next 2-Series coupe will ride on the platform underpinning the Z4 and Supra twins—a design related to the CLAR platform underpinning BMW's whole lineup from the 3-Series up.

The British outlet also reported that the car's M2 variant will feature a detuned version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 found in the X3 M and X4 M and destined for the next M3 and M4. Insiders said to expect about 420 horsepower in the new M2, which is up considerably on the 365 hp of the current M2. It even outclasses the 405 hp of the current M2 Competition.

2019 BMW M2 Competition

Look for the redesigned 2-Series coupe to debut in 2021 as a 2022 model (it isn't clear at this point of a repeat of the 2-Series Convertible will happen). The M2 variant should trail the regular coupe by about a year.

This means we might not be looking at a new M2 until the 2023 model year. To help tide things over, there are rumors that an extra-hardcore CSL version of the current M2 could be launched. The car would be aimed at track enthusiasts in a similar fashion to 2016's M4 GTS.

Interestingly, Autocar also reported that the front-wheel-drive 2-Series Gran Coupe and related 1-Series hatchback sold overseas will get their own dedicated M models. These will reportedly come with all-wheel drive and peak outputs registering over 400 hp, likely from a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. BMW M boss Marcus Flasch has previously said that such cars weren't possible due to the lack of a suitable engine. Given the interest in rival offerings from Audi Sport and Mercedes-AMG, the situation could change.