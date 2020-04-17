British sports car marque Lister is developing a tuned version of the Jaguar F-Pace. Previously labeled a Lightning, and then LFP, Lister has since confirmed the vehicle will go by the name Stealth and sit alongside the F-Type-based LFT and LFT-C in the company's growing aresenal of tuned Jaguars.

Full details are yet to be released but we know the Stealth will be based on the Jaguar F-Pace SVR, and according to Lister it will be the fastest SUV money can buy. The target to beat is the 190 mph of the Lamborghini Urus.

A teaser video released on Thursday reveals a very aggressive sound for the vehicle. We also know the Stealth will feature a number of chassis and aerodynamic upgrades, forged wheels, and nappa leather trim.

Under the hood will be Jaguar Land Rover's familiar 5.0-liter supercharged V-8, but with output dialed up from the F-Pace SVR's stock 550 horsepower to 666 horses. This makes only the 707-hp Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk more powerful, as far as stock SUVs are concerned.

Lister logo

Lister says the Stealth will sprint to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of more than 200 mph, all for a price tag of 120,000 British pounds (approximately $149,233). Interested buyers need to be quick as just 250 examples are destined for production.

Lister is looking to transform itself into a semi-official performance arm of Jaguar, similar to what Alpina is to BMW and AMG was to Mercedes-Benz before being brought in-house, so we will likely be treated with more Jaguars tuned by Lister in the coming years, including possibly the I-Pace.

The good news is that Lister isn't giving up on its standalone models. The company is still churning out continuation versions of its famous Knobbly race car, and it has a supercar in the works to succeed its Storm supercar of the 1990s.

Developing the new supercar requires a lot of funds, which is why Lister has turned to tuning Jaguars in the meantime. There is also the historical connection as Lister's past cars have typically run Jaguar powertrains, including the Storm which featured a 7.0-liter V-12 from Jaguar's XJR-9 prototype race car. Lister's previous owner also tuned Jaguars, specifically the XJS.