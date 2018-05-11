Lister Lightning promises to be world's fastest SUV

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for 2019 Lister Lightning Enlarge Photo

Thunder usually comes after lightning, but in the case of Lister we'll see the historic British performance marque follow up its Jaguar F-Type-based Thunder sports car with a new Lightning SUV.

The Lightning will be based on the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR unveiled at March's 2018 New York auto show, and according to Lister it will be the fastest SUV money can buy.

A teaser shot released Thursday reveals a new front fascia with massive intakes flanked by aero curtains and joined by a lip spoiler. The teaser also reveals the massive cross-drilled rotors that will be fitted to the SUV.

Under the hood will be Jaguar Land Rover's familiar 5.0-liter supercharged V-8, but with output most likely dialed up from the F-Pace SVR's stock 550 horsepower to the 666 hp of the Thunder. This would make only the 707-hp Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk more powerful, as far as stock SUVs are concerned.

2018 Lister Thunder Enlarge Photo

We'll have the full details soon as Lister says the Lightning's reveal is coming up shortly.

Lister is looking to transform itself into the unofficial performance arm of Jaguar, similar to what Alpina is to BMW and AMG was to Mercedes-Benz before being brought in-house, so we will likely be treated with more Jaguars tuned by Lister in the coming years.

The good news is that Lister isn't giving up on its standalone models. The company is still churning out continuation versions of its famous Knobbly race car, and it has a supercar in the works to succeed its Storm supercar of the 1990s.

Developing the new supercar requires a lot of funds, which is why Lister has turned to tuning Jaguars in the meantime. There is also the historical connection as Lister's past cars have typically run Jaguar powertrains, including the Storm which featured a 7.0-liter V-12 from Jaguar's XJR-9 prototype race car. Lister's previous owner also tuned Jaguars, specifically the XJS.