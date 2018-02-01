The final Lamborghini Reventón built is for sale





Last Lamborghini Reventón built for sale

It's hard to believe over 10 years have passed since the Lamborghini Reventón burst onto the scene. But now, the last Reventón built before the raging bull moved onto future projects is for sale.

The Reventón, which translates to "blowout" or "puncture" from Spanish, features a 6.5-liter V-12 engine good for 650 horsepower and 487 pound-feet of torque. The V-12 engine sends power to a permanent all-wheel-drive system via an e-gear transmission. That combination is enough to send the Reventón from 0-62 mph in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 211 mph. Those aren't shabby numbers by today's standards.

The Reventón was more than a Murciélago, as it featured new carbon-fiber body panels with a composite-material constructed chassis. Notably, the new look gave the car an arrow-shaped front end.

As gracefully as the exterior aged, the interior shows its late-2000s roots more. The surfaces and center stack pale in comparison to Lamborghini interiors today, though it still looks mighty cool with Olive Green alcantara surfaces throughout.

duPont Registry is listing the Reventón for a cool $1,695,900. That's a slight premium over the original $1.5 million price buyers paid when the car was new. But, with the price tag comes bragging rights. Lamborghini built just 20 examples, and as mentioned, this is number 20 with only 150 miles.

