Michael Schumacher's Ferrari motorhome is heading to auction

Following the recent bidder showdown over one of Michael Schumacher's former Ferrari Formula 1 cars, another piece of the racing legend's motorsport legacy will soon cross the auction block.

Bonhams will offer Schumacher's former Scuderi Ferrari motorhome at its Paris auction on February 8.

The motorhome was in service with the Ferrari F1 team from 2001 until 2005, also a time of nearly unprecedented success for the marque. Schumacher himself tallied the last four of his seven world championships (2001-2004) during that time.

Rubens Barrichello also used the motorhome with Schumacher, and the vehicle originally housed two separate living spaces for the drivers. The two apartments featured the latest technology and amenities of the time, including LCD televisions with satellite TV access, Internet access, and a computer desk.

The motorhome's second owner converted the vehicle to an even more luxurious space with a full bathroom, independent heating and cooling systems, a Bose home theater system, and a Hastens Luxuria double bed. Yet, the owner kept the iconic Scuderia Ferrari branding throughout the exterior and there's no overlooking the vehicle with its bright Rossa Corsa exterior hue.

On the mechanical side of things, the motorhome musters 380 horsepower and has under 56,000 miles on the odometer. Bonhams will also provide a Ferrari Certificate of Authenticity signed by former Team Principal and current Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Schumacher suffered a life-altering injury in 2013 after he hit his head in skiing wreck. He is currently recovering at the family home in Switzerland, though in a rare update in 2016 we learned that he cannot walk.

