Dutch firm to unveil production flying car at Geneva motor show





Dutch firm Pal V is ready to take to the skies and announced it will show its production flying car at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show kicking off in early March. Following its debut, Pal V will enter the final stage of certifying its flying car, called the Liberty, for road use and flight.

The Pal V Liberty will pack an internal combustion engine delivering 100 horsepower, which should be enough for a top speed of 100 mph on the road and 112 mph in the air. All the while, Pal V says the flying car will return 31 mpg while driving with a 284-mile range, and consume 6.9 gallons of fuel per hour in the air with a total range of 310 miles with a single occupant. The vehicle is designed to seat two, however.

Pal V has spent the past few years gearing up for production and putting its supply chain in place. The vehicle's final safety certification will take place immediately after the debut in Geneva, meaning production could start later this year, should all go to plan.

Last year, Pal V said the first production units will be Liberty "Pioneer Editions" and will retail for $599,000. The company will limit production of the special models to 90 units and then begin to produce the regular Liberty Sport models, which will carry a price of $399,000.

Pal V is confident the vehicle will meet all safety certifications this year and it will begin deliveries of the car in 2019. Of course, Pal V isn't the only company in the race to deliver a flying car.

