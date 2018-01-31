Patient fan will take home a Mercedes-AMG C43 during Super Bowl 52





Mercedes-Benz Last Fan Standing competition for Super Bowl 52 Enlarge Photo

Last-person-standing contests are nothing new, but Mercedes-Benz is bringing the concept into the 21st century. During Sunday's Super Bowl 52, one lucky and very patient fan will win a Mercedes-AMG C43—and all they have to do is keep their finger on their smartphone.

It sounds easy, but it will be a tedious task that will require plenty of managing. Like physical competitions where contenders keep a hand on the prize until they give up, those attempting to win the AMG C43 will have to keep their finger on and follow a digital version of the car displayed on their smartphone. If the user removes their finger, they're out of the competition. The last person touching the car wins it.

The game's difficulty will progress and a live counter will show how many fans across the United States remain in the hunt for the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6-powered car, which pumps out 362 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque.

Mercedes will allow fans to practice their patience and dexterity in trial runs starting Wednesday on the website LastFanStanding.com. Beginning at 12:00 a.m. on February 4, Super Bowl Sunday, users can officially register to partake in the competition and the brand will provide various tips surrounding phone charging and those all-important bathroom breaks.

And good guy Merc will also provide a 5.0-minute-long timeout bonus for users who share the game on Twitter after registering. Those five minutes could be the difference between winning a Mercedes-AMG and fumbling the competition away over a much-needed bathroom stop.