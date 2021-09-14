Denmark's Zenvo is developing a hybrid hypercar for launch within the next two years.

The information was revealed by the company's product chief, Alberto Solera, in an interview with Autocar published on Tuesday.

According to Solera, the hybrid will be based on the platform of Zenvo's current TSR-S hypercar and feature all-wheel drive. Considering the TSR-S has rear-wheel drive, the new hybrid system Zenvo is developing will likely rely on an electric drive system at the front axle to form the all-wheel-drive system.

Expect the hybrid to return better numbers than the TSR-S. Zenvo's current hypercar generates 1,177 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque from a mid-mounted 5.8-liter V-8 with a flat-plane, twin-supercharged design. It's also got a wild rear wing that tilts as the vehicle turns to increase downforce on the inner tire, which the company claims helps with turn in.

Zenvo logo

Performance figures include a 0-62 mph time of 2.8 seconds and a 0-124 mph time of 6.8 seconds. The top speed is governed at 202 mph.

Zenvo has managed to carve out a niche in a market that's extremely small but dominated by big brands, Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren being the most prominent. One major appeal of Zenvo is its relatively short delivery times of less than a year. Compare this to a rival like Pagani or Koenigsegg where waiting 2 years or more for a car to be delivered is common.

That situation may change as Zenvo starts to expand its retail footprint, particularly in the U.S. The company has also just completed certification for the sale of the TSR-S here. Local pricing hasn't been announced but in Europe the car starts at 1.45 million euros (approximately $1.7 million).

Zenvo has a long-term goal of increasing worldwide sales to about 30 cars per year, with around half of these to be sold in the U.S. This rate would put Zenvo on an equal footing with the likes of Koenigsegg and Pagani.