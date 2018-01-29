"Top Gear" season 25 trailer highlights supercars and shenanigans





For all of you still tuning into "Top Gear," the wait for the new season is nearly over. Season 25 of the famed motoring program will soldier on with plenty of supercars and shenanigans between the show's current trio: Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris, and Rory Reid.

The trailer for the new season isn't short on fast cars or genuine laughs. We said it before, but we believe the show has finally found its stride following growing pains after the original trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May parted ways with the BBC. Of course, the three found a new home with Amazon Prime for "The Grand Tour," which is proving quite popular.

In the "Top Gear" trailer, we see the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, Kia Stinger, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, McLaren 720S, and a host of other cars slated for screen time. But it wouldn't be "Top Gear" without wild challenges involving the cars.

In a previous season 25 teaser, we learned that Ken Block makes a guest appearance as he chases down the three main presenters in a wild Baja-looking vehicle. Meanwhile, LeBlanc, Harris, and Reid attempt to outrun the rally and Gymkhana star in a trio of high-performance cars. At some point in the season, we'll also see Harris take to the skies in a "flying car."

The BBC hasn't released a premiere date for the new season, but enthusiasts can in the meantime turn to Amazon Prime as the "The Grand Tour" motors its way through its second season.