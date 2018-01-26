East Coast Defender looks back on the SUV's past with Project Tuki

News
January 26, 2018
January 26, 2018
January 26, 2018
January 26, 2018
East Coast Defender will happily build customers an original Land Rover Defender with a modern twist, but for those who seek something with a little more heritage, Project Tuki may be the answer. The Florida-based company revealed the heritage-inspired SUV this past Wednesday, and it boasts a few differences from typical East Coast Defender vehicles.
Project Tuki is a fully customized Defender 110 created to celebrate the original Land Rover Defender's timelessness. The heritage-inspired cues include a Keswick Green exterior color, a heritage grille, and white steel wheels. It's simply the Defender Land Rover doesn't build anymore, but made modern.
As usual, East Coast Defender installs a V-8 engine to power the SUV, but this one is a rebuilt Rover V-8 with a modest 175 horsepower. However, the transmission is modern. It's a ZF 5-speed automatic gearbox.
Inside, the modern looks continue in typical East Coast Defender fashion with Panda Charcoal leather on Puma seats, a Nardi Deep Corn wooden steering wheel, and All American Nickle Series gauges. A modern Kenwood sound system is also on board, and it even includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Overall, the company worked hard to preserve the 20th-century charm while upgrading the SUV from the chassis up. Project Tuki may come at an opportune time as Land Rover prepares to reveal a next-generation Defender due for a 2020 launch. The brand will reportedly show the new off-road SUV later this year to celebrate Land Rover's 70th anniversary.
