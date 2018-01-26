2020 Volvo V60, Range Rover Coupe, Ferrari 488 GTO: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2020 Volvo V60 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

We spotted the 2020 Volvo V60; Land Rover announced the Range Rover SV Coupe; and photos of the Ferrari 488 GTO surfaced. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

A prototype of the upcoming 2020 Volvo V60 wagon was spotted undergoing cold weather testing. Looking like a squished XC60, the new V60 will be a shorter sibling to the crossover SUV. All-wheel drive is surely on the options list, as are similar powertrains to the XC60.

BMW stated it plans to retake the worldwide luxury sales crown back from Mercedes-Benz by 2020. BMW finished 201,061 sales behind Mercedes-Benz in 2017, but the Roundel isn't worried. While it won't be a walk in the park, BMW CEO Harald Krüger feels his team can hit the target.

Land Rover announced production of a Range Rover SV Coupe, which will make its formal debut at the 2018 Geneva motor show in March. The large coupe will sacrifice some utility in the name of luxury and decadence.

Official images of the new Jeep Grand Commander were released this week. Though a China-only model, the three-row Cherokee-based crossover SUV gives us a glimpse into the evolution of Jeep's design language.

Photos of the new Ferrari 488 GTO surfaced on Instagram. The look is different due to aggressive aero treatments and lots of carbon fiber. Power is rumored to be enough to push the new car to performance levels beyond the LaFerrari hypercar.