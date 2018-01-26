McLaren MSO X, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Audi RS 5 Sportback: Today's Car News

News
NYC could become first US city with London-style... New York
55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
McLaren 570S MSO XEnlarge Photo
McLaren's 570S has just received the MSO treatment. The official personalization department of the British marque has developed 10 bespoke 570S sports cars. They feature a number of elements inspired by the 570S GT4 race car, the coolest of which is the roof-mounted intake.
Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the reveal of its new A-Class for next Friday, February 2. Unfortunately the automaker hasn't told us whether it will be the traditional hatchback or new sedan variant.
Audi's boss in the United States has confirmed the launch of an RS 5 Sportback in these parts. He also said a “secret” model is coming along with it; we're hoping he's referring to the RS 4 Avant wagon.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
MSO draws on 570S GT4 racer, heritage colors for latest bespoke cars
Mercedes teases new A-Class ahead of Feb. 2 debut
Audi confirms RS 5 Sportback for US and hints at "secret" RS model forthcoming
2018 Subaru Outback vs. 2018 Buick Regal TourX: Compare Cars
2020 Audi TT Roadster spy shots
BMW says it can build electric cars and regular ones on same platforms
New Toyota Supra will get GRMN range topper
Motorcyclist sues GM over crash with self-driving car
2019 DS 3 Crossback spy shots
Ford Model T: what was its fuel economy?
Email This Page