McLaren MSO X, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Audi RS 5 Sportback: Today's Car News

McLaren 570S MSO X Enlarge Photo

McLaren's 570S has just received the MSO treatment. The official personalization department of the British marque has developed 10 bespoke 570S sports cars. They feature a number of elements inspired by the 570S GT4 race car, the coolest of which is the roof-mounted intake.

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the reveal of its new A-Class for next Friday, February 2. Unfortunately the automaker hasn't told us whether it will be the traditional hatchback or new sedan variant.

Audi's boss in the United States has confirmed the launch of an RS 5 Sportback in these parts. He also said a “secret” model is coming along with it; we're hoping he's referring to the RS 4 Avant wagon.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

