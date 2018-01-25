Lexus Super Bowl 52 spot stars 2018 LS 500 and "Black Panther" cast

Jan 25, 2018

Lexus will return to the Super Bowl on February 4 with a brand new advertisement featuring the 2018 LS 500 F Sport and plenty of help from the "Black Panther" cast.

It's no coincidence T'Challa, better known as the Black Panther, will help highlight the new LS 500. The protagonist in the latest comic book-inspired film pilots an LC 500, which also makes a cameo appearance in the Super Bowl 52 spot.

The spot revolves around T'Challa's recovery of stolen vibranium, a mythical ore found only in the Black Panther’s home of Wakanda. Upon retrieval, T'Challa's sister Shuri quickly jumps into action to retrieve the superhero with the LS 500 F Sport.

The ad also uses actual film footage as part of an advertising partnership with Marvel Studios, but fresh footage was also completed with the film's authentic battle suits and vibranium canisters. The film's fight choreographer Jonathan (JoJo) Eusebio also staged the fight scene for the spot for authenticity as well.

Lexus' "Black Panther" collaboration also extends to a graphic novel written by Fabian Nicieza and illustrated by Scott "Rahzzah" Wilson and Szymon Kudranski. The novel is free for anyone to read online.

Super Bowl viewers will catch a 30-second version of the "Black Panther" ad during the third quarter of the big game, and "Black Panther" opens in theaters across the country on February 16.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Youngster builds his own electric car from a 1980 Toyota Celica Youngster builds his own electric car from a 1980 Toyota Celica
MSO draws on 570S GT4 racer, heritage colors for latest bespoke cars MSO draws on 570S GT4 racer, heritage colors for latest bespoke cars
Audi confirms RS 5 Sportback for US and hints at "secret" RS model forthcoming Audi confirms RS 5 Sportback for US and hints at "secret" RS model forthcoming
2019 DS 3 Crossback spy shots 2019 DS 3 Crossback spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.