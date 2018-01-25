Lexus Super Bowl 52 spot stars 2018 LS 500 and "Black Panther" cast





Lexus will return to the Super Bowl on February 4 with a brand new advertisement featuring the 2018 LS 500 F Sport and plenty of help from the "Black Panther" cast.

It's no coincidence T'Challa, better known as the Black Panther, will help highlight the new LS 500. The protagonist in the latest comic book-inspired film pilots an LC 500, which also makes a cameo appearance in the Super Bowl 52 spot.

The spot revolves around T'Challa's recovery of stolen vibranium, a mythical ore found only in the Black Panther’s home of Wakanda. Upon retrieval, T'Challa's sister Shuri quickly jumps into action to retrieve the superhero with the LS 500 F Sport.

The ad also uses actual film footage as part of an advertising partnership with Marvel Studios, but fresh footage was also completed with the film's authentic battle suits and vibranium canisters. The film's fight choreographer Jonathan (JoJo) Eusebio also staged the fight scene for the spot for authenticity as well.

Lexus' "Black Panther" collaboration also extends to a graphic novel written by Fabian Nicieza and illustrated by Scott "Rahzzah" Wilson and Szymon Kudranski. The novel is free for anyone to read online.

Super Bowl viewers will catch a 30-second version of the "Black Panther" ad during the third quarter of the big game, and "Black Panther" opens in theaters across the country on February 16.