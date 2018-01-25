Volvo V60 spied, modern Edonis revealed, BMW 8-Series teased: Car News Headlines

Jan 25, 2018
BMW teases new 8-Series coupe

A redesigned Volvo S60 will be revealed this year, and alongside it will be a redesigned V60. The latter is the focus of our latest round of spy shots, and so far things look very good for fans of Volvo's small sedan and wagon.

The Edonis is a supercar based on the bones of the Bugatti EB110 and was envisaged more than two decades ago. The original version of the Edonis never made it into production but a company has resurrected the design and plans to build a small run.

BMW has released the first photo of its 8-Series coupe. It shows the coupe from the rear and gives us a good look at the design of the taillights. A debut at March's 2018 Geneva auto show is a strong possibility.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Volvo V60 spy shots

Remaining 15 Bugatti EB 110 chassis receive new lease on life as SP-110 Edonis

2018 Buick Regal TourX first drive: slightly rugged, very muddy

Witness 19 Porsche 918 Spyders attack the alps

Volkwagen ID electric cars need names, but do these two work?

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe teased ahead of Geneva debut

2017 Chrysler Pacifica long-term road test: a long, uneventful winter

Senna's race-winning McLaren Formula 1 car heads to auction

Changing tires on Chevy Bolt EV electric car: your range, grip, and noise may vary

