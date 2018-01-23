What does Porsche's PDK stand for?

There are many abbreviations in the world of the automobile. You may think you know what most of them stand for, but others may leave you scratching your head. One of those is likely to be PDK, the name given to the automatic gearbox used by Porsche. And there's a reason you don't see the full name of this gearbox written out in most articles covering anything Porsche: Those three letters stand for Porsche Doppelkupplungs getriebe.
That's a bit of a mouthful, but it's pretty easy to remember once you read it through a few times. The first part is easy, because it's simply Porsche. That second bit that makes up the D and K of PDK translates to dual clutch. Finally, though it's not part of the PDK abbrebiation, getriebe is German for transmission. So putting it all together you find that PDK is a German language abbreviation for Porsche's dual-clutch transmission.
Email This Page