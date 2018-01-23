AMG GT sedan spied, Ginetta G60 LMP1 revealed, Tesla talked down: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Mercedes-AMG GT sedan spy shots

Mercedes-AMG will add a standalone sedan to its arsenal of fast cars this summer. A prototype has been spotted and reveals a number of new clues about the final design.

British firm Ginetta is the first to reveal a new race car for the LMP1 class of the revamped 2018/2019 World Endurance Championship. The car is called the G60-LT-P1, and it is powered by a turbocharged V-6 with an estimated 800 horsepower on tap.

Bob Lutz is once again talking down the viability of Tesla. The industry veteran is an admirer of Tesla's products, though he questions the automaker's ability to churn them out at a profit.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

