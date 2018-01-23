BMW wants to reclaim luxury top spot from Mercedes by 2020

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz has been the best-selling luxury car brand in the world for the past two years running, but for the decade prior it's been BMW at the top.

BMW isn't at all happy about the current situation and has a plan to reclaim the top spot within the next two years.

“In 2020 we will be the number one in terms of unit sales again,” BMW CEO Harald Krüger told Manager Magazin in an interview published Thursday. “I am holding my team to that target, even if it won’t be a walk in the park.”

BMW delivered 2,088,283 vehicles in 2017 versus the 2,289,344 of Mercedes. Both figures were records for the respective automakers.

Sure there's a substantial deficit on BMW's side but Krüger says the automaker is planning the biggest model offensive in its history. We just saw the X2 introduced at last week's 2018 North American International Auto Show and soon there will be a new X7 and a revived 8-Series. BMW also recently introduced a 1-Series sedan in China and a sportier derivative likely dubbed a 2-Series Gran Coupe should be introduced soon in worldwide markets.

Unfortunately for BMW, Mercedes also has a strong product offensive in the works. The automaker has new electric cars coming from the recently established EQ sub-brand, the first of which will be the EQC electric SUV due out in 2019. We'll also see an expanded compact car range from Mercedes, with a new A-Class sedan, rugged GLB SUV, and an EQA electric car all in the works.