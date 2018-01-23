Limited-edition Land Rover Range Rover SV Coupe to sacrifice utility for style





Land Rover Range Rover SV Coupe Enlarge Photo

If BMW and Mercedes-Benz can do it, why can't Land Rover? The British SUV maker will add style and subtract utility from its legendary Range Rover with the Range Rover SV Coupe debuting in March at the 2018 Geneva auto show.

Land Rover on Tuesday revealed a teaser image of the interior of the 2-door Range Rover to whet the appetites of SUV enthusiasts worldwide.

However, the Range Rover SV Coupe won't be a mainstream model like the BMW X6 or Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. Instead, it will be a limited-edition model of just 999 units, and it will be hand-assembled at the SV Technical Center in Ryton-on-Dunsmore in Warwickshire, England.

Combining its 2-door silhouette with a likely raked rear end in the name of style, the Range Rover SV Coupe will have a beautifully appointed interior as shown by the photo. The model in the photo has white front and blue rear bucket seats, both with diamond-pattern leather upholstery. The interior is bisected by a full-length center console trimmed in wood, and the dash and door panels are trimmed in white leather to match the front seats. The contrasting color leather front and rear is a unique approach that we haven't seen before, and it lends a sense of style. The whole look is certainly high-end, and it imparts a quality feel that is even better than the usual Range Rover fare.

Land Rover is sharing no details about what materials are used for the leather or wood, or what else might make the Range Rover SV's interior special. If the Range Rover SV Coupe is like the Range Rover SVAutobiography, it should also feature such amenities as reclining rear seats with tables, 10-inch touchscreen displays, a hot stone massage function, and heated calf and footrests. It should also get the supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 that puts out 550 horsepower (or perhaps more), as well as sporty chassis tuning. The Range Rover SVAutobiography sells for about $200,000; expect the Range Rover SV Coupe to sell for considerably more.

Watch for the full reveal and details on the Range Rover SV Coupe at the Geneva auto show on March 6. To learn about other vehicles appearing at the Swiss show, head to our dedicated hub.