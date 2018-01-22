Cadillac CT6 spied, Ford GT auctioned off, electric Jaguar XJ rumored: Today's Car News

Jan 22, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2017 Ford GT - Image via Barrett-Jackson

2017 Ford GT - Image via Barrett-Jackson

Enlarge Photo

The full-size Cadillac CT6 sedan is about to receive a round of updates, and among the updates is thought to be a revised face resembling the one on 2016's Escala concept car. We also hear that the car might finally receive a V-8 option.

Owners of the modern Ford GT supercar are forbidden from selling their cars for at least two years. However, Ford gave the green light for one owner to sell his example early. That's because all proceeds went to charity. The sale price was well into the 7-figure territory.

Jaguar is working on a redesign for its XJ, and word on the street is that the automaker is planning to turn its flagship into an electric car. A reveal is expected to take place later this year to mark the XJ's 50th anniversary.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Cadillac CT6 spy shots and video

2017 Ford GT and first retail 2019 Mustang Bullitt bring big bucks at auction

Jaguar XJ to transform into Tesla Model S rival

2018 Porsche Panamera review

Nissan gets into home energy storage business

How Silicon Valley startup boosted MPG in 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup truck

Pair of Corvettes, including first 2019 ZR1, fetches $2.3M at auction

Listen to experts before buying a car, says Leno

Bugatti brake caliper is world's largest 3D-printed titanium component

Achates engine in Ford F-150 pickup targets 37 mpg, with Saudi oil company backing

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2017 Ford GT and first retail 2019 Mustang Bullitt bring big bucks at auction 2017 Ford GT and first retail 2019 Mustang Bullitt bring big bucks at auction
2019 Cadillac CT6 spy shots and video 2019 Cadillac CT6 spy shots and video
2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class spy shots 2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class spy shots
First look at China-only Jeep Grand Commander First look at China-only Jeep Grand Commander
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.