Bentley Bentayga to tackle Pikes Peak hill climb

Jan 19, 2018

2017 Bentley Bentayga

2017 Bentley Bentayga

Enlarge Photo

A hill climb is probably the last place you'd expect to find a Bentley Bentayga, but the ultra-luxury SUV will arrive this coming June to tackle one of the world's most famous events: Pikes Peak.

Bentley announced on Thursday that it's prepping a Bentayga specifically to tackle the Pikes Peak Hill Climb. The finer details aren't available just yet, but the Bentayga will be powered by the W-12 engine making 600 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. The brand also said the SUV's all-wheel-drive and air suspension, complete with an active-roll system, will help deliver results on the 12.42-mile Colorado Springs hill climb.

Not only will the Bentayga run the event, Bentley has record-breaking intentions, too. The brand aims to complete the course, which is comprised of 156 turns, quicker than any SUV that has come before it.

This marks the second major motorsports announcement from the British luxury brand. Bentley also debuted its new Continental GT3 racer in November, based on the 2018 Continental GT road car. The racer will take over following a successful 2017 Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup series. The new racer will debut at Monza in April this year.

We expect the Bentayga will be stripped of its luxury appointments to save weight and outfitted with a roll cage, but Bentley hasn't said how the SUV will be prepared. More details on the Bentayga's record hill climb attempt will surface as the June 24 race date nears. 

