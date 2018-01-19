2019 Ram 1500, 2019 Chevy Silverado, 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2019 Ram 1500, 2018 Detroit auto show Enlarge Photo

The 2019 Ram 1500 broke cover; Chevy took the wraps off the 2019 Silverado 1500; and Ford brought back the Mustang Bullitt for 2019. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles introduced the 2019 Ram 1500 with mild-hybrid powertrains, a massive 12-inch touchscreen, and a host of safety and refinement innovations.

Ford announced the 2019 Mustang Bullitt at the 2018 Detroit auto show. Based on the GT Premium coupe, the Bullitt cranks out 475 horsepower, has performance upgrades, and comes in either Dark Highland Green or Shadow Black.

Ford delighted movie fans by rolling out the original 1968 Mustang Steve McQueen drove in the 1968 motion picture "Bullitt" at the 2018 Detroit auto show. McQueen's granddaughter and the car's current owner were on hand as well. The car could fetch millions if the owner decides to sell it.

General Motors unveiled the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, which is lighter, stronger, and smarter than the current 2018 model. Chevy also announced a 3.0-liter inline-6 turbodiesel engine would be available in its new full-size, light-duty pickup.

We took a ride in a next-generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class prototype to experience the German automaker's new MBUX infotainment system. The verdict? It's like having Google Assistant built into your car.