Why do electric cars usually have only 1 gear?

Jan 24, 2018

You won't jump into a modern electric car and row through a number of gears as you race down the road, which begs the question: why is it that electric cars usually have only one gear?

It's but another topic for Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained to cover for us, so throw on your learning caps. Foremost, the broad answer to the question is that electric motors don't require a number of gears due to their high-revving nature. Electric motors are also efficient across the rpm range and produce mounds of torque from a low rpm.

An internal-combustion engine requires multiple gears to reach a top speed, but engineers can gear an electric motor specifically for a desired top speed. Jason uses Formula E as a proper example. A standard Formula E racer's electric motor can rev to 20,000 rpm. By doing some math to solve for the racer's gear ratio, it works out to show a single gear with an 11.4:1 ratio can reach 225 kph (roughly 140 mph) while spinning to 20,000 rpm. Therefore, there's no need to add cogs if the single gear can accomplish the Formula E racer's top speed.

Take into account most production electric cars are governed at around 100 mph, it's easy to see why a single gear is more than enough.

It's worth noting exceptions do exist. The original Tesla Roadster began life with a 2-speed transmission, but the company eventually did replace it with a single-speed unit.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

How Mercedes made the 2019 G-Class: cue up the original, make it better How Mercedes made the 2019 G-Class: cue up the original, make it better
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque spy shots 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque spy shots
2020 Mini Electric spy shots 2020 Mini Electric spy shots
Jay Leno brings a 1962 Bel Air bubble-top beauty into the garage Jay Leno brings a 1962 Bel Air bubble-top beauty into the garage
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.