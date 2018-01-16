Mercedes-Benz EQC, long-lost Bullitt Mustang, Shelby GT500: Today's Car News

News
23 minutes ago
an hour ago
2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt, 2018 Detroit auto showEnlarge Photo
Mercedes-Benz's EQC has been spotted for the first time in prototype form. The electric SUV is due on sale in 2019 and should have at least 300 miles of range on a single charge.
The actual 1968 Ford Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in the hit movie “Bullitt” recently came out of hiding. It's on show this week at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, where Ford unveiled its own modern version of the car based on the sixth-generation Mustang.
Ford also used the Detroit show to confirm a new Mustang Shelby GT500. The mega muscle car will be coming in 2019 with a confirmed 700-plus horsepower.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV spy shots
Long-lost 1968 Mustang from “Bullitt” likely worth millions
Next Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 teased in Detroit, coming in 2019 with 700+ HP
