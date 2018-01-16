BMW iNext concept coming this year

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



BMW Vision Next 100 concept Enlarge Photo

BMW has dropped multiple hints over the past year about a new technological flagship code-named the iNext.

Due in 2021, the vehicle will be powered by batteries, feature a self-driving system robust enough to let you sleep behind the wheel at times, and be built at BMW's main plant in Dingolfing, Germany.

Speaking with Auto Express, a senior executive from BMW's i sub-brand, Alexander Kotouc, has revealed that a concept previewing the design and some of the technology will be revealed this year. Kotouc also revealed that the iNext will be roughly the same shape and size as an X5, in other words a mid-size SUV.

“I can promise you that this year you will see something and touch something,” Kotouc told the British magazine in a recent interview. “It’s groundbreaking; the iNext will be more of the shape and size of an X5.”

Kotouc added that the vehicle will be able to seat five and will have a totally different interior design to what we're used to. He also said the final design is close to being signed off. BMW’s Vision Next 100 concept from 2016 is thought to preview some of the iNext's design themes.

The iNext will be one of 12 electric cars that the BMW Group will launch by the end of 2025. The first of these will be an electric Mini Hardtop due in 2019. It will be followed by an iX3 in 2020, and then the iNext in 2021.