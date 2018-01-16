2019 Ram 1500 video preview

Jan 16, 2018

2019 Ram 1500, 2018 Detroit auto show

The Ram 1500 full-size pickup changed the way we look at trucks when its big-rig style arrived more than two decades ago.

Now, the new 2019 Ram 1500 sheds that butch look for a smarter, family-focused style loaded with tech and conveniences—and more room than ever.

Ram has been working on this new full-sizer for years now, tweaking the interior and exterior shape. What's gone is the crosshair grille for this year, along with aggressively arched fenders. What's new is 4 more inches of space—entirely in the cab—and a mild hybrid system to boost fuel economy and low-end torque.

2019 Ram 1500, 2018 Detroit auto show

2019 Ram 1500, 2018 Detroit auto show

Inside, the Ram now boasts more creature comforts including an available 12-inch touchscreen, the biggest in its class. It scrolls, swipes, and pinches like a pro, just don't expect to do it with your work gloves on, cowboy.

Leg room is better in the four-door crew cab models than ever before, and the rear seats—which can be heated or cooled—even recline.

2019 Ram 1500, 2018 Detroit auto show

2019 Ram 1500, 2018 Detroit auto show

Ram's familiar 3.6-liter V-6 and 5.7-liter V-8 are available under the hood, paired with the eTorque 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The battery pack and electric motors are standard on all V-6 models, but can be deleted from V-8 versions. Ram isn't telling us about fuel economy yet, but the eTorque system should top the 19-mpg combined rating for current four-wheel-drive Rams.

A 3.0-liter turbodiesel will return, Ram says, sometime next year.

Engineers put the Ram on a treadmill for 2019, shedding 225 pounds from the overall mass thanks to more high-strength steel and aluminum in the hood and tailgate. The frame is nearly all high-strength steel, with pass-through welds for better strength and more rigidity. Ram says the 1500 will be rated to tow up to 12,700 pounds in some configurations.

It's not just a redesign, it's a rethink. Top brass at Ram say the new truck turns the page for the full-size truck and we're still waiting to see what that means on the road.

