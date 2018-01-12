This Week's Top Photos: the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show edition

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Fisker EMotion Enlarge Photo

The Consumer Electronics Show is certainly not an auto show but cars were very much the central theme at this year's event. One of the standouts was the Fisker EMotion electric sedan, which is slated for production in late 2019 and promised with a 140-kilowatt-hour battery with more than 400 miles of range. A 500-mile option is also in the works.

Kia Niro EV concept, 2018 Consumer Electronics Show Enlarge Photo

Another popular attraction was the Kia Niro EV. Although a concept, it previews a production model production model due later this year with over 200 miles of range. Hopefully the production model will keep thte cool concept car treatments like the sealed-off grille.

Byton concept first ride Enlarge Photo

There were some Chinese electric car startups, too. One of the more promising was Byton, which rolled out a concept previewing an electric SUV due to enter production in 2019. The entry-level model should cost about $45,000 and have a range of 200 miles. Sales will start in China in 2019 and follow to Europe and the U.S. shortly after, Byton says.

2018 Xpeng G3 Enlarge Photo

Another Chinese startup was Xpeng, which had the G3 electric SUV on its stand. So far it's only been announced for the Chinese market, where it will go on sale later this year.

Genovation GXE Enlarge Photo

America's Genovation used CES to introduce its electric Corvette. Not only is the car right up there with the Rimac Concept_One in terms of performance, but it also features circular taillights that are well suited to the C7 Corvette on which it's based.

Hyundai Nexo Enlarge Photo

Hyundai will add a fuel cell-powered SUV called the Nexo to its lineup later this year. Don't expect to find one at your local Hyundai dealer, however, as sales will likely be limited to just a few select spots in California.

Mercedes-Benz MBUX user interface Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz had its next-generation user interface at the show, and to display the tech the automaker used the cockpit of its next-generation A-Class. The strongest element of the interface is its natural speech capability for numerous functions.

Bell Helicopter air taxi concept at 2018 CES Enlarge Photo

Aside from the numerous vehicle concepts and futuristic cockpit designs at CES, the Las Vegas tech show also played host to its very first helicopter debut. Bell Helicopter revealed a futuristic air taxi concept with a cabin tailored to personalize the user experience.

There was much, much more at CES. As always, you’ll find our complete coverage on the show over at dedicated hub.