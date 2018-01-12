Jurassic G-Class: Mercedes-Benz encases original model to mark SUV's second coming

Jan 12, 2018

1979 Mercedes-Benz G-Class resin display at 2018 Detroit Auto Show

As of Friday, locals passing by Detroit's Cobo Hall, where the Detroit auto show takes place, will see something mighty peculiar. To mark the introduction of the second-generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class as a 2019 model the brand has constructed a 49-ton synthetic resin display with a 1979 G-Class wagon inside it. We could say it's of Jurassic proportions.

Mercedes-Benz didn't just build the goliath display without meaning. The brand said the encased G-Class is meant to signify the model's timelessness, and it references the natural phenomenon of insects and other creatures wholly preserved in amber. It also signals the brand passing down the original model's DNA to the 2019 G-Class.

Like ancient insects, Mercedes-Benz designed the resin encasing to portray the 1979 G-Wagon in its natural habitat, that is, driving off-road mid-adventure. The entire cube measures 18 feet long, just over 8 feet wide, and 10 feet tall. The brand also said it took 90 days to make the 49 tons of synthetic resin.

The massive monument does indeed tell a story of evolution. The 2019 G-Class will retain the iconic and boxy shape of its forebear, though slight details such as large headlights and smoother surfaces are present. The first photos of the new G-Class leaked last week ahead of the SUV's debut at the Detroit auto show.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class leaked - Image via AutoWeek.nl

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class leaked - Image via AutoWeek.nl

Enlarge Photo

The bigger story is the mechanicals of the new G-Class. We'll see a new ladder frame chassis with independent front suspension, a mixed-material body full of aluminum and steel, and a posh new interior with S-Class levels of luxury. Diehard fans sleep well at night; the G-Class will still boast off-roading goodies such as a live rear axle, permanent 4-wheel-drive system, and three differential locks.

HI-RES GALLERY: 1979 Mercedes-Benz G-Class resin display at 2018 Detroit Auto Show
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Henrik's lessons from Fisker Automotive are shaping Fisker Inc. Henrik's lessons from Fisker Automotive are shaping Fisker Inc.
Fisker EMotion to have 775 HP, 140-KWH battery, cost up to $190,000 Fisker EMotion to have 775 HP, 140-KWH battery, cost up to $190,000
One feature of the Fisker EMotion might not make it to production One feature of the Fisker EMotion might not make it to production
Jurassic G-Class: Mercedes-Benz encases original model to mark SUV's second coming Jurassic G-Class: Mercedes-Benz encases original model to mark SUV's second coming
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.