Byton concept, 2020 Chevy Corvette, Fisker EMotion: The Week In Reverse

Byton concept first ride Enlarge Photo

Byton unveiled its concept crossover SUV; we spied the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette; and Fisker released details on the EMotion electric car. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The Chinese startup Byton unveiled an electric crossover SUV concept at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. We had the opportunity to take a first ride in a prototype and found the future to a trendy family room on wheels.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced it will invest $1 billion in its Warren Truck Assembly plant in Michigan to prepare it for production of the next-generation Ram Heavy Duty pickups along with Jeep's new flagship SUVs.

We spotted the new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette undergoing cold weather testing. The new eighth-generation Corvette will aim squarely at the Italians with its mid-engine layout.

GM unveiled a self-driving electric car with no steering wheel or pedals. Said to hit the street as early as 2019 pending regulatory approval, the Cruise AV could move the bar forward for autonomous cars in the automotive industry.

Henrik Fisker dished all the details on his new EMotion electric car at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show. The EMotion should go on sale in approximately two years with 400 miles of range, butterfly doors, and a price of approximately $130,000.