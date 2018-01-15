Next Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 teased in Detroit, coming in 2019 with 700+ HP





Ford made Mustang news here in Detroit with a third go at the Bullitt Mustang (a fourth if you count the original movie car as the first), but the Blue Oval teased an even meaner pony car on Monday evening of the 2018 Detroit auto show's press days.

Ford didn't trot out a car, or show a teaser shot of a silhouette. Instead, a video showing the original Shelby GT500 morphing into the next-generation GT500 appeared on Ford's YouTube channel.

The video gives us our first look at the new Shelby GT500's wheels, quad-exhaust tips, wing, front splitter, and we even hear its exhaust note.

2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 CAD image leaked - Image via Mustang6G forum Enlarge Photo

How powerful? Rumors have it that the target is 800 horsepower, but Ford's confirmed it will have over 700 horsepower.

Images of the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500's engine popped up on the web in late December and they show a 5.2-liter V-8 packing a supercharger. It's the engine from the Mustang Shelby GT350, but likely with a cross-plane crank instead of the flat-plane crank that gives that car such a cool engine note—sorta like a NASCAR racer got it on with a Ferrari.

The 7-speed dual-clutch transmission from the Ford GT is expected to back the engine. We're hoping for a manual as well, though we don't know if Ford has a row-your-own gearbox that can handle all that power.

2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Also expect big, honkin' Brembo brakes, 20-inch wheels with 315-millimeter wide tires, and a front fascia that lets in a lot of air to cool things down in the engine compartment.

The 2019 Ford Shelby GT500 is expected to make its formal debut early next year. Pricing and performance numbers will be announced closer to launch. We can't wait to get our grubby little mitts on it.

