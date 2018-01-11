Watch Hennessey build the Exorcist

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Chevrolet has a monster on its hands in the Camaro ZL1. John Hennessey and his team know how to take a monster and turn it up to 11, and they've done just that with their Exorcist Camaro ZL1.The name came about as a means to combat Dodge's Challenger SRT Demon, and the Exorcist delivers with its 1,000 horsepower tuning upgrade. To give you an idea of what goes into this upgrade, Hennessey pointed cameras at a Camaro ZL1 undergoing an Exorcist transformation and recorded a time-lapse video of part of the build process.

As a starting point, this pumped-up Camaro is a good one. In stock trim, the ZL1 cranks out 650 horsepower and an equal 650 pound-feet of torque thanks to a 6.2-liter V-8 aided by a supercharger. To move that power needle into the four-figure range, Hennessey swaps in a larger supercharger and allows for a bit more boost.

If you purchase an Exorcist, you'll find that there's a bit more than that involved, of course. The heads on the stock motor are ported and a new camshaft is installed. From there Hennessey adds long-tube headers and frees up the flow of air through the engine. Finally, the computer bits are recalibrated with a custom tune.

The end result is a Camaro ZL1 ready to blast from 0-60 mph in less than three seconds, provided you have the skills to make it hook up just right. Quarter-mile times will fall below the ten-second mark, too. These are potent performance figures. They should be, too, because if you're going to do battle with a Demon then you'd better call in an Exorcist.