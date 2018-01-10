Hyundai details its Intelligent Personal Cockpit concept at CES





Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit concept from 2018 CES Enlarge Photo

Hyundai detailed its vision of future in-car technology this week at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, and it includes the brand's upcoming in-car personal assistant slated for a 2019 introduction.

The in-car technology didn't come with a firm timestamp for production, but many of the elements echo what various companies also debuted at the show, and the conceptual ideas seem on track for production sooner rather than later.

Hyundai's Intelligent Personal Cockpit includes voice recognition by SoundHound, a personal assistant via an artificial intelligence system, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology. The brand detailed many of the functions its personal assistant will be capable of last month, including voice-command capability to operate vehicle accessories, the ability to recognize multiple commands at once, and the ability to support smart home technology through the IoT. At CES, however, Hyundai revealed a few other technologies housed in the cockpit. Foremost among them? A Wellness Care system is onboard to monitor the driver's stress level, and it operates via two biosensors.

Hyundai Intelligent Cockpit concept from 2018 CES Enlarge Photo

The biosensors, found in the steering wheel and seat, send the car heart-rate information to track stress levels. In a more extreme case, the system can connect the driver with a doctor for "visual consultation," but it can also simply play soothing music or dim the cabin lighting to let the driver calm down.

Additionally, Hyundai's Intelligent Personal Cockpit includes what it calls the "Smart Tuning Package." Here, the IoT technology can help personalize the car with the correct seating position and music prepared with wireless connectivity. Perhaps its neatest trick? Drivers can knock twice on the door to unlock the car. Neat, but proximity keys offer a more seamless experience.

The in-car technology concepts followed two other large pieces of news from Hyundai. The Korean brand revealed the Nexo fuel-cell-powered crossover and announced intentions to put Level 4 self-driving cars on the road by 2021.

We'll see the first elements of the Intelligent Personal Cockpit in 2019 when Hyundai rolls out its personal assistant.

For more CES coverage, head to our dedicated hub.