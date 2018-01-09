BMW 8-Series Convertible, Fisker EMotion, Kia Niro EV: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Fisker EMotion Enlarge Photo

BMW’s 8-Series has been spotted again, this time in convertible form. The new 2-door debuts later this year as the flagship of the German automaker's lineup.

Fisker’s EMotion electric sedan has made its debut at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show currently underway in Las Vegas. The car is due to enter production late next year with a 400-mile lithium-ion battery. However, Fisker is promising even more range once the car is fitted with a still-in-development solid-state battery.

Kia also used CES to unveil an electric car. The Korean automaker rolled out the Niro EV concept, which previews a production model due later this year with over 200 miles of range.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 BMW 8-Series Convertible spy shots and video

Fisker EMotion debuts at CES, promised for 2019 with 400-mile range

Kia Niro EV concept with 238-mile range debuts at 2018 CES

The best new car features of 2018

New Silverado 4500HD/5500HD trucks coming to join Chevy’s commercial fleet

German magazine compares real-world electric-car ranges, efficiencies in cold weather

Driver in BMW M5 sets 232.5-mile record for longest drift

Takata airbag recall grows by 3.3 million more cars

Fisker solid-state battery promises 500-mile range, 1-minute charging

Virginia proposes state-tax rebate up to $3,500 for electric-car purchase