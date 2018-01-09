Ansel Elgort, aka Baby Driver, drifts his Subaru WRX in the snow

Jan 9, 2018




The film "Baby Driver" was one of the surprise hits of 2017. If you enjoy doing silly things in cars, then the odds are good that you also enjoyed this movie and the vehicular exploits of the titular character Baby. The actor who portrayed Baby is Ansel Elgort. He owns one of the red Subaru WRX sedans used during filming, and he's still clearly having plenty of fun with the car as he recently posted a video in which he throws down some snowy donuts.

According to Motor1, six red Subaru WRX sedans were used during the making of "Baby Driver." One of those cars was converted to rear-wheel drive for proper sideways action during the opening heist getaway scene. That car was sold via an eBay auction where it managed to fetch nearly $70,000.

One of the other cars was gifted to Ansel Elgort by the studio. He apparently begged and pleaded take one home, and the production company eventually obliged as a birthday gift for its lead actor. Prior to production, Elgort received all sorts of stunt driving training. He paid attention and still remembers a trick or two, because that four-wheel donut drift in the snow is smooth as can be.

Click play on the video above to see a happy Subaru in its natural environment.

