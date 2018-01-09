



Scott Pruett becomes Lexus brand ambassador Enlarge Photo

Scott Pruett, the 57-year-old hall-of-fame racer, will retire from motorsports this month, but he'll have a new gig with Lexus. Toyota's luxury brand announced on Friday that the racer will become its brand ambassador and will also assist with product testing and development.

Pruett's final race will be the 24 Hours of Daytona on January 27 where he will co-pilot the 3GT Racing No. 15 Lexus RC F GT3. The racer has a successful history with Lexus. He has been driving for Lexus and Chip Ganassi Racing for 14 years and has won 22 races in a Lexus. Two of those wins include victories at the 24 Hours of Daytona, and he captured the Grand-Am Rolex SportsCar Series championship in 2004 and 2008. Pruett has also been a mentor to help guide the RC F GT3 race car since the brand announced its return to racing last year.

Pruett also raced in NASCAR from 2000 to 2008, though 2000 was his only full season, and in CART from 1988 to 1999. He competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2001 as well, taking first in his class in a Chevrolet Corvette C5-R.



The soon-to-be-retired racer has a healthy resume to help guide future Lexus vehicles in development, too. Pruett provided assistance with the launch of Lexus' F performance brand in 2008. Lexus also involved the racer with the development of the IS F sedan and LFA supercar. Not only will he help test and develop future Lexus cars, but he plans to continue with the Lexus Performance Driving School and assist with other various track experiences and special events.

Pruett will close his career with 60 North American victories in his lifetime, but it looks like he'll keep plenty busy in retirement.

