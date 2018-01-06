Next-gen Porsche 911, Infiniti Q Inspiration, HSV’s final Commodore: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

A prototype for the next-generation Porsche 911 was spotted this week. The latest testers are wearing barely any camouflage gear and also look to be fitted with the production head and taillights. The reveal will take place in late 2018.

2018 KTM X-Bow GT4 race car Enlarge Photo

The folks at Reiter Engineering this week unveiled an updated version of the KTM X-Bow GT4 race car. The updates are focused on increasing the reliability of the race car’s components, which in turn means lower running costs for teams.

Infiniti Q Inspiration concept Enlarge Photo

Infiniti finally seems serious about giving us a replacement for the Q45. This week the Japanese firm unveiled an impressive flagship sedan concept that will likely be powered by an electric setup. Full details will come at this month’s 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

“Gone in 60 Seconds” Ford Mustang Eleanor recreation by Fusion Motor Company Enlarge Photo

Ever dreamt of driving the Eleanor Ford Mustang from 2000’s hit movie “Gone in 60 seconds?” Well, you can buy an exact replica complete with a Go Baby Go shifter. It’s a stunning bit of kit.

HSV’s final Holden Commodore-based model is a 2017 GTSR W1 Enlarge Photo

Australia’s HSV this week built its final Holden Commodore-based model. The final car was a 635-horsepower super sedan powered by the same engine fitted to the C6 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. Sadly, HSV’s never going to be the same again.

Fisker EMotion Enlarge Photo

Henrik Fisker this week released a new photo of the EMotion electric sedan from his revived Fisker brand. We should receive all the specs next week as the car is due for an appearance at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

2017 Ford GT - Image via Barrett-Jackson Enlarge Photo

You now have your chance to purchase a used 2017 Ford GT, with Ford’s full blessing. Most owners are contractually obliged to keep their cars for at least two years but Ford has approved the sale of this one as the proceeds will be going to charity.

Jannarelly Design-X1 Enlarge Photo

This week, Dubai-based Jannarelly revealed it may produce an all-electric version of its Design-1 sports car and call it the Design-X1. With sufficient range, we think it would make a fun zero-emission track car. Just think what an electric motor's instant torque could do for this lightweight speedster.