2019 Ford Ranger, Mustang Shelby GT500, 2019 Mercedes G-Class: The Week In Reverse

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class leaked - Image via AutoWeek.nl Enlarge Photo

We got our first look at the new 2019 Ford Ranger; more specs for the next-generation Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 came to light; and the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class made its Internet debut a bit earlier than planned. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Ford is bringing the Ranger nameplate back to the U.S. market for 2019, and we spotted it completely devoid of camouflage driving down the road before its public debut this month at the Detroit auto show.

Infiniti gave us our first look at its Q Inspiration concept before its formal debut at the 2018 Detroit auto show in two weeks. The concept previews the brand's future design direction, and it is downright pretty.

It's a fact that the Blue Oval is bringing back the Mustang Shelby GT500, and it's just a matter time before we get to see it. More details have come to light regarding the new snake, including a potential top speed.

The Chinese startup Byton teased its electric SUV before its debut at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show. Said to be "inspired more by Apple than by Tesla," the vehicle boasts a 49-inch touchscreen on the dashboard.

Mercedes-Benz plans to reveal the 2019 G-Class at the 2018 Detroit auto show, but the new box-on-wheels received an early Internet debut courtesy of AutoWeek.nl. Thankfully, the iconic design has merely evolved, if barely, but it's been modernized inside and under the sheet metal.