Bentley Bentayga plug-in hybrid set for 2018 Geneva motor show

2018 Bentley Bentayga Enlarge Photo

Buyers of the Bentley Bentayga will no longer need to feel guilty lugging their 2-ton-plus luxury SUVs around town as a plug-in hybrid option is coming up shortly.

Bentley recently confirmed to Automotive News (subscription required) that a plug-in hybrid Bentayga will debut in March at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. It will make the automaker the first among ultra-luxury marques with an electrified vehicle.

A prototype for the Bentayga plug-in was spotted in public last fall. Its powertrain is expected to be based on the Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid setup, which pairs a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with an electric motor and sends power to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic. The powertrain is good for 462 horsepower and 30 miles of electric range in the Porsche.

Bentley isn't immune to the political pressures of the environmental movement. We're already seen it introduce a diesel Bentayga in some markets, and with stricter emissions regulations due in coming years we’ll start to see more electrified powertrains filter across the automaker’s lineup. Next in line will be the Continental GT. We could also see Bentley introduce a dedicated electric car at some point.

Look for the Bentayga plug-in to go on sale in the second half of the year, as a 2019 model. It will likely go by the name Bentayga Hybrid, and it's pricing should start slightly above the $200k mark.

This year’s Geneva motor show starts March 6. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.