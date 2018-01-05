McLaren delivers record 3,340 cars in 2017

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 McLaren 720S Enlarge Photo

It’s been another bumper year for McLaren as the British automaker set a new record for deliveries in 2017, and that’s after back-to-back record deliveries in 2015 and 2016.

McLaren delivered 3,340 cars in 2017, which compares to 3,286 in 2016 and 1,654 in 2015.

Models from the Sports Series range accounted for about two thirds of the total. McLaren says the cars, which in the United States include the 570S and 570GT, were mostly snapped up by buyers new to the brand.

The breathtaking 720S only enjoyed six months of sales but even so the car almost matched the prior year’s total for the full Super Series range. If the current sales rate continues, it means 2018 should see McLaren set another record for deliveries.

North America continued to be McLaren’s single largest market with deliveries of 1,234 cars, up from 1,139 cars in 2016. Reflecting this, McLaren last November opened the North American Regional Distribution Center in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. The 7,500-square foot site is the first McLaren parts distribution center outside the company’s headquarters in Woking, United Kingdom.

Speaking of the Woking headquarters, McLaren will be able to free up capacity at the site by moving production of the carbon fiber tubs for its cars to a new site in Yorkshire. The Yorkshire site opens in 2018 and should be fully operational in 2019.

McLaren fans still have a lot to look forward to in the years ahead. McLaren’s Track22 plan announced in 2016 called for 15 models by 2022, and so far we’ve only seen three of them, the 720S, 570S Spider and Senna. Another that we know of is the BP23 hypercar which is due in 2019 and already sold out.