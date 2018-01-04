Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Kia Niro EV, LaFerrari engine: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The first photos of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class have hit the web. This represents the first full redesign of the iconic SUV since the original civilian model was launched in 1979, and while it may look familiar there’s actually a new platform and interior within.

Kia will preview its upcoming Niro EV with a concept at next week’s 2018 Consumer Electronics Show. The Korean automaker will also use the tech fest to present the world’s first 5G connectivity system for cars.

There’s a V-12 from a Ferrari LaFerrari up for sale on eBay right now. The 6.3-liter unit is the most powerful naturally aspirated engine in a production car, with the peak power rating coming in at 789 horses.

The Hurricane Harvey and Irma car sales boom is already over

Dartz’s $1.3M RussoBaltique vodka stolen from Copenhagen bar

Chinese city uses only electric buses: 16,500 of them

Ford cancels redesign of Fusion for North America

2018 Honda CR-V review

How Mercedes is boosting the off-road prowess of its 2019 G-Class

Tesla delivers 1,550 Model 3s in Q4; Models S, X over 100,000 in 2017