Mid-engine Chevy Corvette LT7 V-8, Shelby GT500 V-8, Tesla pickup truck: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



Tesla Semi early sketches possibly preview design of Tesla pickup truck Enlarge Photo

More evidence of the mid-engine Chevy Corvette's engine comes to light; drawings of what could be the new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500's engine surface; and Tesla's CEO tweets about an electric pickup truck. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

More CAD drawings of what is likely the mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette showed up on Twitter this week. This time, the drawings appear to depict a twin-turbocharged DOHC V-8 engine, said to be called the LT7.

Ken Block hasn't slowed his shenanigans. The Hoonigan recently discussed his favorite moments of 2017, including plenty of stunts, drifts, burnouts donuts and cool cars.

We know the a new Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is coming, and now a photo depicting what is likely the engine surfaced. The image shows a massive supercharger, a wiring harness, and what is obviously a V-8 engine. Now the only question is when it will be introduced.

A Japanese automotive legend passed away this week. Kenichi Yamamoto died at the age of 95. He is known as one of the father's of Mazda's rotary engine, and he helped ensure Mazda's future in the aftermath of World War II.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his team are in "production hell" with the new Model 3 electric car, but that hasn't stopped him from talking about the future of the Silicon Valley automaker. That future? It apparently includes a pickup truck to take on the Detroit automakers.