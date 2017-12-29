Porsche Mission E, Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Alfa Romeo mid-size SUV: Car News Headlines

Dec 29, 2017
Porsche Mission E concept, 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show

We finally have some tentative details on the performance specs of Porsche’s upcoming electric sedan based on the Mission E concept car. The car is due on sale by late 2019 and the most powerful version is expected to have 670 horsepower.

New details have emerged on the powertrain for the upcoming Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 based on the sixth-generation Mustang. It will be a supercharged version of the 5.2-liter V-8 currently found in the Mustang Shelby GT350.

Alfa Romeo’s next SUV will be a mid-size model to rival the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE. It will be based on a stretched version of the Stelvio’s platform and could come with an electric compressor.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Base Porsche Mission E to offer 402 horsepower, 300-mile range

New Ford Mustang Shelby GT500’s supercharged V-8 leaked again

First details on Alfa Romeo’s X5 rival

Apple: Self-driving cars shouldn’t need a map

Porsche reminds us that the 911 was originally called a 901

Ford: China will lead our electric-car effort, 300-mile electric SUV to be built in Mexico

Faraday Future backer Jia Yueting is ordered back to China, has assets seized

Lexus slices 2018 RX 450h hybrid price

Hitler's 1939 Mercedes-Benz heads to auction

If electric semi tractors are real, their running-cost advantage could be huge

