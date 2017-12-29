Porsche Mission E, Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Alfa Romeo mid-size SUV: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Porsche Mission E concept, 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show Enlarge Photo

We finally have some tentative details on the performance specs of Porsche’s upcoming electric sedan based on the Mission E concept car. The car is due on sale by late 2019 and the most powerful version is expected to have 670 horsepower.

New details have emerged on the powertrain for the upcoming Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 based on the sixth-generation Mustang. It will be a supercharged version of the 5.2-liter V-8 currently found in the Mustang Shelby GT350.

Alfa Romeo’s next SUV will be a mid-size model to rival the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE. It will be based on a stretched version of the Stelvio’s platform and could come with an electric compressor.

