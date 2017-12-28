C8 Corvette engine, Koenigsegg Regera crash test, Faraday Future troubles: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



New CAD images of what’s likely to be the mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette have surfaced. This time the images show a new twin-turbocharged V-8 destined for the car.

You’ll be surprised at some of the tests Koenigsegg’s supercars are put under to ensure their crashworthniness. For example, one particular test involves hitting the car with hammers.

Faraday Future is back in the headlines but for all the wrong reasons. This time, there’s news the electric car startup’s Chinese backer has been ordered back to China due to financial obligations.

This could be the mid-engine Corvette’s LT7 twin-turbo V-8

You’ll be shocked by what a Koenigsegg Regera can withstand

Faraday Future backer ordered to return to China

Uber to sell its leasing business

Genovation’s 800-horsepower Corvette EV to debut at 2018 CES

In Germany, neighborhood solar starts to eat away at utility revenue

Elon Musk promises Tesla pickup will come after Model Y

2018 Lexus GS F review

Father of Mazda's rotary engine has passed away

Awake at the wheel: Tesla is far from alone in electric trucks