Aston Martin recalls over 5,000 cars in US

Dec 27, 2017
Aston Martin DBS

Aston Martin DBS

Aston Martin has issued a pair of recalls that affect a significant portion of its customers in the United States as over 5,000 cars are involved.

The more concerning of the recalls deals with the 6-speed automatic transmission fitted to 3,493 cars made up of the following models:

2009-2016 Aston Martin DB9
2009-2012 Aston Martin DBS
2010-2015 Aston Martin Rapide
2012 Aston Martin Virage
2014 Aston Martin Vanquish

Due to an error in communication between the electronic control modules of the engine and transmission, the “Park” function of the transmission might not become fully engaged and thus could lead to cars rolling away, particularly if the handbrake isn't engaged. A free, dealer-installed software update is all that’s required to fix the problem.

The second recall is due to a battery supply capable that can become damaged when the driver’s seat is positioned in the full rearward location. This in turn can cause a fire. The issue is found on 1,953 cars made up of the following models:

2005-2009 Aston Martin DB9
2005-2009 Aston Martin DBS

The solution here is to install a routing block to keep the battery supply cable from being compressed by the seat. It’s a service dealers will conduct free of charge.

Aston Martin is in the process of contacting owners of the affected vehicles ahead of a February 2018 start for both recalls. Anyone looking for further information can contact Aston Martin at 1-888-923-9988 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle at 1-888-327-4236.

