It’s time for a Hellcat vs. Trackhawk drag race

Dec 27, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Hennessey Performance Engineering has put together two of the meanest muscle cars around in a good ol’ fashioned drag race.

In one corner is the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody. And in the other is the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Both are among the most powerful cars in production, as both are powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 delivering 707 horsepower. The vehicles’ torque figures are almost identical, with the Hellcat delivering 650 pound-feet of torque versus the 645 of the Trackhawk.

One difference, and it’s a big one when you’re dealing with this much power and torque, is the superior traction of the Trackhawk thanks to a standard all-wheel-drive system. With only the rear wheels spinning in the Hellcat, it simply can’t get the power down quick enough. The result is evident.

The Hellcat doesn’t stand a chance up against the Trackhawk. The Trackhawk is a full car length ahead before the Hellcat is even fully pass the starting line. From there, the SUV only extends the gap, making all manner of interesting sounds in the process.

Incredibly, Hennessey is prepared to dial up the juice on both vehicles. The company is offering its HPE1000 package for either vehicle, lifting the output to an insane 1,012 hp and 969 lb-ft.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

This minty-fresh 1988 RUF CTR Clubsport is heading to auction This minty-fresh 1988 RUF CTR Clubsport is heading to auction
Mini gets into the personalization game Mini gets into the personalization game
First-ever Alfa Romeo model expected to fetch over $1M First-ever Alfa Romeo model expected to fetch over $1M
See the first street-legal Aston Martin Vulcan hit the road See the first street-legal Aston Martin Vulcan hit the road
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.