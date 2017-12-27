Volvo electric cars will have at least 2 battery sizes

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Volvo CMA modular compact car platform Enlarge Photo

Volvo will launch its first electric car in 2019. It will be a compact model offering over 250 miles of range and costing between $35,000 and $40,000.

But this will be just one configuration as Volvo is planning to offer multiple battery sizes for each of its electric cars, a strategy that so far only Tesla has employed among volume automakers.

“For each electric car, we will typically have at least two different battery sizes on offer,” Volvo R&D boss Henrik Green confirmed to Auto Express in a recent interview. “The base variant will be more cost-efficient, but with a slightly limited range, and then there will be a bigger option with a higher price, but more range and more power.”

Unlike its rivals, Volvo is expected to forgo standalone electric cars and instead offer the technology as an alternative to the gasoline, diesel and plug-in hybrid options the automaker currently offers. Volvo’s first electric car is expected to be based on a next-generation V40 compact hatchback.

In his interview with Auto Express, Green also revealed that Volvo is open to going smaller than the compact segment in the future and that the CMA platform could accommodate something like a subcompact SUV. It’s something Volvo’s former North American boss, Lex Kerssemakers, has also hinted at. He revealed in April that the next logical step for the automaker would be a “20” series.